Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who was seen cheering for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on April 8th along with his kids, has revealed that he wants his youngest son AbRam to play hockey for India. In a media interaction, Shah Rukh said, “He’s not yet started playing cricket. Right now, he’s playing a little bit of football. I would like him to play field hockey for India.” Interestingly, the actor, who essayed the role of Indian women hockey team’s coach in his film Chak De India, has time and again revealed that he wanted to play hockey for India while growing up.

In an interaction with a leading daily, the megastar opened up about his kids and said, “Aryan always wanted to be on his own and Suhana is a little shy. But AbRam is a very outgoing and a happy kind of kid.” Speaking about Abram, he added, “In the house, he does seem more attracted to me than anyone else. I think he likes me a lot. I play a lot with AbRam and I am a little stupid with him, so he really enjoys it. I’ve played the same games with Aryan and Suhana, but AbRam enjoys them more. Out of the three kids, somehow he has more chances and time to be with me because when my kids were growing up, they had different personalities.”

Earlier, Gauri Khan had revealed that Suhana would be soon shooting for a magazine cover. “Suhana is shooting for a magazine. I don’t want to reveal the name but that’s the most exciting thing I am looking forward to this year,” she said in a media interaction. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Zero will hit the screens on December 21, 2018.

