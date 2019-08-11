King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Australia for his work-related tasks where he described his urge to do an action-drama movie as his next. He says that now he wants to work in an action movie to entertain his fans, the last movie of the actor didn't do well at the box-office.

The Bollywood King, Shah Rukh Khan has recently shown his desire to do an action movie soon. The Romance King now wants to entertain his fans with some action drama and for that to happen, he’s waiting eagerly.

The actor was recently in Australia to fulfil his work-commitments and while in a conversation, Shah Rukh described his desire to work in an action movie for which he has been waiting for a long now. It seems that it has been a long-time now that the actor hasn’t done any action-thriller.

He also revealed that he doesn’t have any film in his hand yet, he was shooting for one but the things didn’t go well and that’s why now he has no film to do. Though, the actor is receiving a lot of films offers and scripts, not just as an actor but as a producer as well. The only thing he’s looking as of now through the scripts is that the movie should be an action-packed drama.

The Raees actor said, he thinks that he has been making the same mistakes again and again from past few years and if he keeps repeating them like this then it won’t teach him anything new and change his life perspective. Apart from this, we wish to see him soon doing an action-packed drama and come back on the silver screen with a bang.

Shah Rukh’s last Bollywood film was Zero with Anushka Sharma as the opposite lead, but the film didn’t stand up to the expectations of the audience and the movie failed to break the box-office records.

