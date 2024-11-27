Shah Rukh Khan Was Once Accused Of Opting For Illegal Pre-Birth Gender Determination Test For AbRam, Here’s How King Khan Shut Down The Claims

The actor appealed for privacy, urging the media and public to respect the sanctity of the matter for the sake of both the child and the mother. He expressed hope that the issue would be put to rest with his statement.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has strongly refuted claims surrounding the birth of his son, AbRam, in May 2013. Responding to media speculation, the actor denied allegations of conducting an illegal pre-birth gender determination test, emphasizing that the reports were both false and insensitive.

Shah Rukh Khan Clears The Air

In an official statement, Shah Rukh Khan clarified that no sex determination test was carried out prior to his son’s birth. The actor highlighted that AbRam was born prematurely via surrogacy, long before rumours of any irregularities surfaced in the media.

He labeled the claims as “completely false” and criticized the insensitivity of such speculation. Additionally, he apologized to medical professionals and institutions that faced undue scrutiny due to these allegations.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Request for Privacy

The actor appealed for privacy, urging the media and public to respect the sanctity of the matter for the sake of both the child and the mother. He expressed hope that the issue would be put to rest with his statement.

Government Investigation Sparked by Allegations

The controversy emerged after Maharashtra’s state health minister, Suresh Shetty, called for an inquiry into the pregnancy. The move followed demands from a medical association to investigate whether a sex determination test had been conducted.

India’s Ban on Prenatal Gender Tests

India prohibits pre-birth gender tests to combat the cultural preference for male children, which has contributed to significant gender imbalance due to female foeticide. The law aims to deter such practices and protect unborn girls.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Family

Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood’s most iconic actors, is married to Gauri Khan. The couple has two older children, a son and a daughter, in addition to their youngest, AbRam. The controversy arose as the actor co-hosted a major film awards event in India, drawing further media attention.