Shah Rukh Khan Wasn’t Yash Chopra’s First Choice For Darr? Sudesh Berry Reveals He Nearly Played The Iconic Villain

It is almost impossible to imagine Darr without Shah Rukh Khan’s chilling portrayal of Rahul Mehra. The 1993 psychological thriller not only became a major commercial success but also helped establish SRK as an actor capable of turning an unsettling antagonist into a character audiences could never forget. But the role that eventually became synonymous with Shah Rukh Khan was apparently meant for another actor. Sudesh Berry has revealed that he was initially cast as Rahul Mehra, and the film had progressed so far that his costumes had already been prepared.

Sudesh Berry Was Almost Rahul Mehra In Darr

Speaking on the Accompany Akki podcast, Berry recalled being selected for the role of Rahul, the obsessive lover who stalks Juhi Chawla’s Kiran throughout the film. According to the actor, the casting process for the other major male role was also constantly evolving. Rishi Kapoor and Aamir Khan were reportedly considered before Sunny Deol was eventually brought on board.

Berry said his involvement with the project was at an advanced stage when the casting changed. However, the reason he eventually lost the role was linked to how director Yash Chopra envisioned the film’s climax.

Why Did Yash Chopra Replace Sudesh Berry?

According to Berry’s recollection, Chopra later felt that the climax might lose its impact if a relatively less-established actor defeated a major star such as Sunny Deol. That decision ultimately opened the door for Shah Rukh Khan, who transformed Rahul Mehra into a defining character of 1990s Hindi cinema.

The role was a significant departure from the conventional romantic hero image and allowed SRK to embrace a darker, more obsessive character. His distinctive delivery of “K-K-K-Kiran” became one of the most recognisable moments in Bollywood.

How Darr Changed Shah Rukh Khan’s Career

Released in 1993, Darr starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla, with Yash Chopra directing the film. It arrived during the early phase of SRK’s film career and followed his breakthrough performances in Deewana, Baazigar and Chamatkar. Interestingly, Darr became part of a run that established Shah Rukh as one of Bollywood’s most compelling leading men — even when he wasn’t playing the conventional hero.

Today, Rahul Mehra remains among his most iconic characters, making Berry’s revelation about the role’s original casting a fascinating what-if chapter in Bollywood history.