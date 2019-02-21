Shah Rukh Khan with son Abram photo: The latest photo of Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan along with his younger son Abram from a photoshoot was shared on Instagram in which they are seen promoting #GenderEquality & #EqualParenting. As Abram is the youngest child of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, fashion and celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker reveals how the actor treats his son as an adult and answers his every question patiently.

Shah Rukh Khan with son Abram photo: Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood and a good family man is often captured with his youngest son Abram by paparazzi. According to celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker, he patiently answers every question asked by Abram on the film sets without neglecting any of it. Fashion and celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker has recently done a photoshoot with the father-son duo and expressed his deep feelings towards their pair. In the shoot, Shah Rukh and Abram are peeping into a tent, with its zip undone. This shoot forms a part of the series called Indian Dads that Avinash did for the Swedish Consulate in Mumbai which is basically to promote #GenderEquality & #EqualParenting.

He added how Shah Rukh never talks down to him, always answering like he was speaking to an adult and what was the best part about the whole scene was that Abram seems to understand all of it. The bond Sharukh shares with Abram is fascinating.

Abram is a frequent visitor on the sets when Sharukh is shooting and always asks his father to define each scene and equipment he sees around even he found the ‘light tent’ fascinating & wanted to come inside it sad by the photographer, It’s adorable to see The coolest Dad patiently answering each complicated & technical question that is asked by Abram. Once, Abram asked Amitabh why he didn’t stay at their home in Mannat since the child believes that Amitabh is Shah Rukh’s father. The innocent of the child took away each heart.

