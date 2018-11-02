Zero new poster release: On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's 53 birthday on November 2, A new poster has been released in which he is dressed in a white vest, striped blue boxer shorts standing in the middle of a road with a garland of notes in his neck. The much-awaited trailer of Zero is getting launched today. Details inside

Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: As Bollywood megastar, Shah Rukh Khan turns 53 today wishes are pouring in from all over the world to wish the Badshah of Bollywood. Amidst birthday celebrations King Khan will also be releasing the trailer of the most anticipated movie of the year Zero where he will portray the role of a dwarf for the very first time. Words don’t do justice to how sensational an actor Shah Rukh Khan is. He made his acting debut with Deewana in 1992 opposite Amrish Puri, Rishi Kapoor, and Divya Bharti. Shah Rukh Khan has even won a Filmfare award for Best Debut for his movie Deewana in 1993.

Talking about the latest poster from Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. He is dressed in a white vest, striped blue boxer shorts standing in the middle of a road with a garland of notes in his neck. Take a look at his new poster here :

On his birthday today, the makers of #Zero unveil the new poster featuring SRK… #ZeroTrailer will be launched later in the day… #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/ElIym7HK84 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 2, 2018

Talking about Shah Rukh Khans’ journey from a small town lad to Badshah of Bollywood, he has gone through a lot of hardships and failures to be where he is. He has worked in 80 plus Bollywood movies and has won awards for his iconic films such as Karan Arjun, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal ho Na Ho, Chak De India, among various others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More