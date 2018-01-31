Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's farmhouse in Alibag, which is next to the sea, has been provisionally attached by the Income Tax department under the new Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amended Act, 2016, according to two senior tax officials familiar with the development. According to the tax probe, Khan, through Deja Vu Farms, made an application for purchase of agriculture land for farming in Alibaug, but subsequently converted the land into a farmhouse for personal use.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Alibaug farmhouse has been provisionally attached by the Income Tax department under the new Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amended Act, 2016, according to two senior tax officials familiar with the development. The attachment notice was issued in December last year to Deja Vu Farms under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act. As per the website of the Registrar of Companies, Deja Vu Farms Pvt Ltd was incorporated on December 29, 2004, with interests in crops, gardening and horticulture.

The actor, however, within the time period of 90 days has to file a reply before the authority. In case the negotiation authority confirms the attachment, the I-T authorities can place a criminal action as well. If we go according to the tax probe, Shah Rukh Khan through Deja Vu Farms, filed an application for purchase of agriculture land for farming in Alibaug, but later converted the land into a farmhouse for his personal use which is perhaps illegal. Therefore, it was attached by the Income Tax department.

The case in concern with the Deja Vu Farms came under the tax scanner last year in 2017 after Raigad district collector named Vijay Suryavanshi claimed that a farmhouse which is apparently owned by the actor next to the sea in Alibaug, was among those 87 farmhouses on which the collector’s office had required legal advice for action over alleged Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) violations. The Alibaug farmhouse of the superstar, according to the tax department, is spread over 19,960 sq metres and has amenities such as a swimming pool, beach and a private helipad as well.