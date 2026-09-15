Shah Rukh Khan’s Ask SRK Goes Viral; Superstar’s KING Update Has Fans Buzzing: ‘All Broken Is Fixed’

Shah Rukh Khan knows exactly how to keep his fans waiting, and his latest #AskSRK session was no different. As King inches closer to its December 24 release, the superstar dropped several updates about the much-awaited action film, including a candid revelation about injuries he suffered during the shoot.

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Injuries Slowed Down KING Shoot

During the fan interaction on X, a fan asked SRK what had been the hardest part about making King. The actor admitted that the physically demanding shoot came with its share of injuries. “Had a few injuries while shooting so had to start stop many times but now all broken is fixed…and nearly all done…so all good,” Shah Rukh Khan replied.

What was the hardest part about making #King? #AskSRK — Shahebaz (@Shahebaz4Srk) September 15, 2026

The comment immediately caught the attention of fans, particularly because it suggests that the film has now entered its final stretch. SRK also reassured fans that he is fine and that most of the work on King is nearly complete.

‘Ab Picture Hi Dekho Na!’ SRK Teases KING Teaser

Fans were naturally more interested in knowing when they would finally get a glimpse of King. When asked for a teaser or poster update, SRK once again chose teasing over revealing too much. “Ab picture hi dekho na! Tarsa nahi raha… join acchhi wali bana raha hoon….ke Dil ko tasalli mile….Sab ayega…24th Dec se pehle,” he wrote.

The response has only added to the curiosity around the film’s promotional campaign. SRK has previously indicated that the team is taking its time to perfect the material before putting it out for the audience.

SRK Promises ‘Everything’ In KING

The excitement was even more evident as a fan pointed out that only 100 days remained until King and asked SRK what he was most excited for audiences to see. His answer was characteristically playful: “Everything in #King …worked very hard to entertain as many as possible. The action the songs the actors and of course my hair!!!”

Just 100 days left for KING and we’re already excited and counting every single day 😭 What are you most excited for us to see sir ?#AskSRK @iamsrk — Dr Sudhir Kothari (@sudhirkothari03) September 15, 2026

With the countdown now underway, King is officially scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, with Red Chillies Entertainment listing the Christmas release on its official film page.

For now, SRK is keeping the biggest reveals under wraps. But with the shoot nearly complete, the teaser and other promotional surprises could be the next big King moment fans are waiting for.