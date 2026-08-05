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Home > Entertainment News > Shah Rukh Khan’s Bloodied Look From King Sets Leaks Online; Viral Photo Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Shah Rukh Khan’s Bloodied Look From King Sets Leaks Online; Viral Photo Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

A newly leaked image of Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of his upcoming action film King has taken social media by storm. Sporting longer hair, an all-black ensemble, and bloodied injuries while clutching an iron rod, the superstar's battle-worn appearance has sent fans into a frenzy ahead of the film's planned Christmas 2026 release.

Shah Rukh Khan in King, Image Credits- X
Shah Rukh Khan in King, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 17:19 IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest action extravaganza, King, is generating a new wave of excitement with a leaked image from the set of the film, giving movie lovers a rough idea of the superstar’s latest incarnation. The latest leak is in stark contrast to earlier leaks from the set of King, where there were pictures of Shah Rukh Khan shooting on foreign locations.

This time, the leaked photo features the actor in an intense combat scene that will generate an exciting experience at the theatre.

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What does Shah Rukh Khan’s leaked look from King reveal?

The picture in circulation depicts Shah Rukh Khan in black clothes with longer hair, covered in blood and battle injuries. With his hands clutching a metallic stick with defeated soldiers around him, the scene indicates a very violent hand-to-hand fight sequence similar to his previous action scenes in films like Jawan and Pathaan.

This drastic change matches the previously reported rumours that King will portray Shah Rukh Khan in one of his toughest action roles.

How are fans and internet communities reacting to the leak?

There were many quick reactions from social media users to this viral photograph of the actor, where fan pages celebrated his powerful acting abilities and dark style. Fans have made numerous comparisons to traditional action thrillers from abroad, going into depth about the scenery and clothing worn by the actor to figure out what is happening within the fight scene.

This leak is also bringing attention to issues surrounding set security and privacy on high-profile production schedules. The production company behind the movie has asked fans to avoid posting any set photographs for reasons of cinematographic surprise.

What do we know about King so far?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies in the present-day Indian Hindi cinema. Other than being an action movie for Shah Rukh Khan after ages, this movie carries great significance in its own right because it involves his daughter, Suhana Khan, who is sharing screen space with him for the first time in her life.

Shooting for this big-budget project has been taking place on various international shoots, and King is now set to be released in cinemas during Christmas 2026.

ALSO READ: Tabu’s AI Misuse Case Explained: Why The Actress Has Approached Delhi High Court

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Shah Rukh Khan’s Bloodied Look From King Sets Leaks Online; Viral Photo Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

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Shah Rukh Khan’s Bloodied Look From King Sets Leaks Online; Viral Photo Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Shah Rukh Khan’s Bloodied Look From King Sets Leaks Online; Viral Photo Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

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Shah Rukh Khan’s Bloodied Look From King Sets Leaks Online; Viral Photo Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

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Shah Rukh Khan’s Bloodied Look From King Sets Leaks Online; Viral Photo Sends Fans Into A Frenzy
Shah Rukh Khan’s Bloodied Look From King Sets Leaks Online; Viral Photo Sends Fans Into A Frenzy
Shah Rukh Khan’s Bloodied Look From King Sets Leaks Online; Viral Photo Sends Fans Into A Frenzy
Shah Rukh Khan’s Bloodied Look From King Sets Leaks Online; Viral Photo Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

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