LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > No Movie In 3 Years, But Still No. 1: Who Is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Ahead Of Virat Kohli And Ranveer Singh?

No Movie In 3 Years, But Still No. 1: Who Is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Ahead Of Virat Kohli And Ranveer Singh?

This superstar has claimed the top spot as India's most valuable celebrity brand in Kroll's 2025 report, boasting a Rs 1,700 crore valuation. Dethroning Virat Kohli despite no theatrical releases since 2023, the superstar edged past Ranveer Singh to secure the ultimate commercial crown.

Who Is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Ahead Of Virat Kohli And Ranveer Singh?, Image Credits- Instagram/AI
Who Is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Ahead Of Virat Kohli And Ranveer Singh?, Image Credits- Instagram/AI

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 19:44 IST

The brand value of a celebrity is not constant and its dynamic nature is of no surprise but for a superstar who has not appeared in the movies for almost 3 years to come and take the top spot is definitely unheard of. But I guess if we are talking about Shah Rukh Khan, this should not surprise anyone.  Shah Rukh Khan has surged to the number one spot, becoming India’s most valuable celebrity brand with an estimated valuation of Rs 1,700 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan jumped from his previous third to first spot by dethroning Virat Kohli.

You Might Be Interested In

How Did Shah Rukh Khan Outpace Box Office Quiet To Reclaim Top Spot?

The period off the silver screen has not weakened the cultural and commercial clout of Shah Rukh Khan in any way. The Bollywood superstar has increased his portfolio of brand endorsements from 28 to 36 brands over the last year, keeping the same hefty rate of around Rs 10 crore per endorsement.

While the box office success plays an integral part in driving up the short-term visibility quotient, SRK’s three decades of global goodwill have ensured that the brand value remains intact. The combination of his strong endorsement power with the integration of his endorsement campaigns into the digital sphere has resulted in an appreciation of 22 percent, highlighting that faith in brand SRK is independent of the film industry cycle.

Why Did Ranveer Singh Hold Second Place Over Virat Kohli?

For the second consecutive time, Ranveer Singh held the second spot in terms of being the most valuable celebrity brand in the country, earning himself a valuation of approximately Rs 1,550 crore. With the immense success achieved by the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer Singh has been successful in increasing the fee per endorsement to around Rs 8 crore.

On the other hand, former captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, ranked third after holding the number one position in 2024. The brand valuation of Virat Kohli stood at approximately Rs 1,500 crore, which also had an effect on account of his retirement from certain cricket formats.

Which Celebrities Complete India’s Top 10 Valuation List?

The cricketers continued to carry tremendous business value just behind the top three, where Sachin Tendulkar rose to the fourth position with Rs 1,197 crore, while MS Dhoni took up the fifth position with Rs 1,096 crore owing to an increase in brand endorsements.

The most successful woman on the list was Alia Bhatt, who ranked sixth with a value of Rs 893 crore. This was higher than Deepika Padukone, who ranked seventh, above Hrithik Roshan in the eighth position and Amitabh Bachchan in ninth position. Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor completed the top ten positions together with equal value of Rs 760 crore each. On the whole, Kroll stated that the top 25 celebrity brands in India earned a total value of $2 billion in 2025.

ALSO READ: Why Did Susmita Mukherjee Do C-Grade Films? Golmaal Actor Makes Heartbreaking Rs 1 Crore Debt Confession

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No Movie In 3 Years, But Still No. 1: Who Is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Ahead Of Virat Kohli And Ranveer Singh?
Tags: Bollywoodranveer singhshah rukh khanvirat kohli’

RELATED News

Did CM Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Withdraw Divorce Plea? Here’s What Happened In Court

Why Did Chandigarh Court Issue Notice To Salman Khan’s Being Human? Here’s What Happened

Why Was Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalised? Health Update On The Veteran Actor’s Condition After Surgery

The Traitors Season 2 Trailer: Karan Johar Hosts A Ruthless Game Of Lies Featuring Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui And More

Thudakkam Review: Vismaya Mohanlal Wins Praise In Her Debut, Mohanlal’s Cameo And Tribute Card Win Hearts

LATEST NEWS

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka Cricket XI Reach 363 Despite Late Strikes From Ravindra Jadeja And Manav Suthar

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

No Movie In 3 Years, But Still No. 1: Who Is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Ahead Of Virat Kohli And Ranveer Singh?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Movie In 3 Years, But Still No. 1: Who Is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Ahead Of Virat Kohli And Ranveer Singh?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Movie In 3 Years, But Still No. 1: Who Is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Ahead Of Virat Kohli And Ranveer Singh?
No Movie In 3 Years, But Still No. 1: Who Is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Ahead Of Virat Kohli And Ranveer Singh?
No Movie In 3 Years, But Still No. 1: Who Is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Ahead Of Virat Kohli And Ranveer Singh?
No Movie In 3 Years, But Still No. 1: Who Is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Ahead Of Virat Kohli And Ranveer Singh?

QUICK LINKS