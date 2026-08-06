No Movie In 3 Years, But Still No. 1: Who Is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Ahead Of Virat Kohli And Ranveer Singh?

The brand value of a celebrity is not constant and its dynamic nature is of no surprise but for a superstar who has not appeared in the movies for almost 3 years to come and take the top spot is definitely unheard of. But I guess if we are talking about Shah Rukh Khan, this should not surprise anyone. Shah Rukh Khan has surged to the number one spot, becoming India’s most valuable celebrity brand with an estimated valuation of Rs 1,700 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan jumped from his previous third to first spot by dethroning Virat Kohli.

How Did Shah Rukh Khan Outpace Box Office Quiet To Reclaim Top Spot?

The period off the silver screen has not weakened the cultural and commercial clout of Shah Rukh Khan in any way. The Bollywood superstar has increased his portfolio of brand endorsements from 28 to 36 brands over the last year, keeping the same hefty rate of around Rs 10 crore per endorsement.

While the box office success plays an integral part in driving up the short-term visibility quotient, SRK’s three decades of global goodwill have ensured that the brand value remains intact. The combination of his strong endorsement power with the integration of his endorsement campaigns into the digital sphere has resulted in an appreciation of 22 percent, highlighting that faith in brand SRK is independent of the film industry cycle.

Why Did Ranveer Singh Hold Second Place Over Virat Kohli?

For the second consecutive time, Ranveer Singh held the second spot in terms of being the most valuable celebrity brand in the country, earning himself a valuation of approximately Rs 1,550 crore. With the immense success achieved by the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer Singh has been successful in increasing the fee per endorsement to around Rs 8 crore.

On the other hand, former captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, ranked third after holding the number one position in 2024. The brand valuation of Virat Kohli stood at approximately Rs 1,500 crore, which also had an effect on account of his retirement from certain cricket formats.

Which Celebrities Complete India’s Top 10 Valuation List?

The cricketers continued to carry tremendous business value just behind the top three, where Sachin Tendulkar rose to the fourth position with Rs 1,197 crore, while MS Dhoni took up the fifth position with Rs 1,096 crore owing to an increase in brand endorsements.

The most successful woman on the list was Alia Bhatt, who ranked sixth with a value of Rs 893 crore. This was higher than Deepika Padukone, who ranked seventh, above Hrithik Roshan in the eighth position and Amitabh Bachchan in ninth position. Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor completed the top ten positions together with equal value of Rs 760 crore each. On the whole, Kroll stated that the top 25 celebrity brands in India earned a total value of $2 billion in 2025.

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