The entertainment tycoon Azhar Morani and Tanya Seth's sangeet ceremony was a star-studded affair. From Bobby Deol, Zayed Khan with wife Malaika, television actor Sanjeeda Shaikh to Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan and Mandana Karimi and Ronit Roy, the celebrities attended the pre-wedding ceremonies. The celebrity who stole the limelight was SRK who wins the heart everyone after dancing with soon-to-be bride Tanya Seth on Jab Tak Hai Jaan title track.

Shah Rukh Khan never fails to cast his charming spell in any gathering. It was quite evident at entertainment tycoon Azhar Morani and Tanya Seth’s sangeet on Thursday, February 7, 2019. A video is surfacing on the social media where the actor can be seen matching his dance steps with bride-to-be Tanya Seth on his movie Jab Ta Hai Jaan song. Before flaunting his dance steps, the actor recited the lines, “Teri aankhon ki namkeen mastiyaan…Jab tak hai jaan..Jab tak hai jaan.” The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a video on Instagram where the two looks absolutely beautful together as they danced together.

Be it any award function or wedding cermeonies, King Khan has always tried to enjoy at the fullest. From actor Sonam Kapoor’s wedding to industrialists Ambani’s, Dear Zindagi actor as made sure to go a level ahead in presenting us party goals. Undoubtedly, this video is one proof.

This isn’t the first time that SRK as left all of us impressed with his performance but time and again he has entertained with his pleasing personality. We bring you some of the videos where the actor has pulled off every dance step effortlessly.

Sheer madness at the #SonamAnandReception as SRK, @BeingSalmanKhan, @sonamakapoor, @RanveerOfficial and @anilkapoor dances to an old classic – Aye Ji O Ji Lo Ji Suno Ji. pic.twitter.com/AofqUvMvwH — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) May 8, 2018

The moves look even better in slo-mo 🤟🏼🔥 #SonamAnandReception pic.twitter.com/Umer04Hbed — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) May 8, 2018

Coming back to Tanya Seth’s sangeet ceremony. It was a star-studded affair. From Bobby Deol, Zayed Khan with wife Malaika, television actor Sanjeeda Shaikh, Mandana Karimi, Ronit Roy, Sooraj Pancholi and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, actor Nikhil Dwivedi with wife Gauri and Rajesh Khattar with wife Vandana Sajnani, the celebrities graced the pre wedding celebrations.

Various videos are also doing the rounds on the social media which are unmissable.

