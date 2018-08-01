Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan makes a magazine debut with Vogue India's August 2018 edition. Father Shah Rukh took to his official Twitter account to share the first look of Vogue magazine starring Suhana Khan. In his Tweet, the proud father wrote, "Holding her in my arms again thanks to Vogue."

And Bollywood is all set to welcome another star kid rocking the screens soon! Ys its none other than Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s daughter. Don’t you think Suhana Khan is ready to step into the world of glamour? Well, Suhana is often in limelight for her hot and sexy photos and videos on social media, so we are sure the favourite shutterbug lady will soon be making a Bollywood debut. Badshah of B-Town, Shah Rukh Khan took to his official Twitter account to share daughter Suhana Khan’s sizzling cover photo. The star-kid made her magazine debut on the Vogue cover for August 2018 edition. Zero actor even launched the magazine The Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, hosted by GQ India’s sister publication.

