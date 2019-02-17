Recently, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share a Q/A session on which, one of her Instafamily members asked about her crush. Replying to the question she revealed the name of the actor. Suhana is an avid user of social media and updates her fans regularly with her photos.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is known as the king of Romance and leaves no stone unturned to spread the magic of his talent in the industry with his own style and personality. It is just not only acting of the actor that drives his fans crazy but also his intellectual answers and humour that draws attention. Following the footprints of her father, Suhana Khan is also among the diva’s who at an early age, has flourished herself well. The 18-year-old diva was recently making news for her Vogue cover shoot and keeps on spreading her hotness on social media with her sizzling photos.

Recently, the Starkid took to her official Instagram handle to share a Q/A session, which is normally very trending on social media. During the session, one of her followers asked her about her crush, to which she replied revealing the name of a South Korean singer, actor and model Kim Jun-myeon also known with his stage name Suho. Suhana is an avid social media user and recently shared a picture wherein she was twinning with her brother Aryan. We all know that Shah Rukh Khan is an excellent actor but what is hidden from us is, he is also a great mentor who has filled his kids with good values, which will help them to grow into a good human being says the father in an Interview.

