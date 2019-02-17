After Zero, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to appear in Don 3 with Farhan Akhtar. As per reports, the team of Farhan is working really hard on the scripts from the past one and half year and it is said that Don 3 will have a different angle and story as compared to the previous instalments of Don. Farhan is currently busy with the shooting schedule of his upcoming movie Toofan and will begin with the shooting post to it.

Though Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released movie Zero couldn’t do wonders and unfortunately underperformed at the box-office, the actor is now all set to share the screens with Farhan Akhtar in the third instalment of Don 3. As per reports, there is a bad news for Shah Rukh’s fans, the movie Don 3 will not go on floors this year as Shah Rukh’s costar Farhan Akhtar is busy with the shooting schedule of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film Toofan. However, when Rakeysh talked about the shooting schedule of Toofan, it became clear that Don 3 would not be happening this year. It is said that Farhan will be busy in the shoot for his upcoming film the whole year, so it is quite obvious that Don 3 is unlikely to happen this year.

The reports also say that Shah Rukh Khan has opted himself out of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, which is based on the life of Rakesh Sharma. It is also said that Farhan Akhtar’s team is working on the scripts from past one and the half year. Some months back, they have finalised the script and it is said that the third series of Don will be different from the previous series of Don. Before coming on the floors only, the film has created a huge buzz in the industry which proves that fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release.

