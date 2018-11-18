Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a photograph on the social media on November 16, 2018 where he can be seen happily posing with his daughter Suhana Khan and wife Gauri Khan. This photograph has gone viral on social media. Till now, on Instagram, this photograph has received 1,714, 459 likes whereas on Twitter it has 5,326 Retweets and 56,978 likes.

Shah Rukh Khan who is busy in promoting his upcoming movie Zero, took some time out to spend some quality time at New York with his family members. Accompanying with his family members the superstar went to New York to pay a visit to hospital for Rishi Kapoor who is undergoing a medical treatment. SRK tweeted a selfie with Gauri and Suhana on Friday, November 16, 2018. In the caption, playing with his words, he wrote that there are two many beautiful women in too little time. He further wrote that he would come back to savour their company & love again soon. This photograph has gone viral on the Internet 1,714, 459 likes on Instagram and 5,326 Retweets and 56,978 likes on Twitter.

The photograph is simply a pleasant sight to behold as the family happily posed together for the cameras. Gauri and Suhana Khan look beautiful as they looked into the camera lenses. SRK as usual looks dapper in his all-black outfit.

The same selfie has been shared on Instagram.

Two many beautiful women..Too little time. Will be back NYC to savour their company & love again…soon. pic.twitter.com/easmUspiqZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 17, 2018

Just an hour ago, SRK thanked air India ground staff and the pilots for a hospitable warm & beautiful journey from NYC to Mumbai.

Unofficially & Unabashedly I want to declare myself the ambassador of @airindiain ndia. Thank u to the ground staff and the wonderful pilots for a hospitable warm & beautiful journey…Maharaja, Maharaja hi hota hai… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 18, 2018

Recently, the actor met Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. The Twitter CEO dropped in at SRK’s residence, Mannat. He shared a photograph on Twitter in which he can be seen enjoying a yoga session with the CEO.

Today @jack made me realise with his calm demeanour & composed, nearly meditative mindset…’that all Work and no Pray, would make Jack a dull boy.” Thx for dropping in & also team @Twitter for a lively evening. Have a happy stay in India. pic.twitter.com/melFfe8NKJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 14, 2018

The actor is active on social media. He never misses an opportunity to share his updates with fans.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be featuring in filmmaker Anand L Rai’s Zero along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The trailer was applauded by the audience and Bollywood celebrities. Shah Rukh Khan is essaying a role of a vertically challenged man from Meerut named Bauua Singh. He has entered in a love triangle with a cerebral palsy Anushka Sharma and an actor battling alcohol Katrina Kaif.

The film will feature Sridevi, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Salman Khan in special appearance. The film is slated to release on December 21.

