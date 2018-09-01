Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's recent photograph with the Kapoor sisters took the internet by storm. As if the same photograph wasn't enough to impress the fans, another photo of King Khan with Sharmila Tagore has made all his fans go crazy. Check out the photograph.

‘Raees’ actor Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen chemistry with his Bollywood beauties is a perfect visual treat to every moviegoer. No doubt, King Khan’s charisma and gentle behaviour with his lady co-actors have created a different aura in the cinema industry. Recently, he posed with the Kapoor sisters for a soap advertisement and left all of us impressed with their grace and attitude.

Now, a photograph from the same photoshoot is surfacing on the internet where he is seen kneeling down to the veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. The photograph is simply a sight to behold as the actor poses with Sharmila Tagore.

In the photograph, Shah Rukh Khan looks handsome as ever in his tuxedo. While the veteran actress Sharmila Tagore looks beautiful in golden saree.

We are simply smitten by with this photograph as 52-year-old actor poses with the yesteryear ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’, Sharmila Tagore.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan shared a photograph where he is seen posing with Kapoor sisters and Sharmila Tagore. In the photograph, he thanked the soap brand Lux India and complimented his Bollywood ladies.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to appear in ‘Zero’ for Anand L Rai. The makers will unveil the trailer of the movie on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday.

