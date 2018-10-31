Only a few days have left for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Before his birthday, the Mannat House was all decked up with decorations. Various photos are surfacing on the Internet where the mansion can be seen lit up. There will be a double celebration on the day as he will also unveil the trailer of Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan will celebrate his 53rd birthday on November 2. Ahead of the big celebration, the preparations have already begun in his residence Mannat. Various photographs are doing the rounds on social media where the mansion can be seen lit up.

There is a double reason to celebrate the birthday. On this day, he will also unveil the trailer of his much-awaited movie Zero.

Various photographs have been shared on his fan pages. In the previous year, the superstar threw a bash at his Alibaug farmhouse. Not just that he even cut the cake at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. After this, he waved at his fans outside Mannat.

Check out some of his photos from the previous year.

Rehne De, Tu Nahi Samjhega….😘😍

WOW these are few live pics from our King Khan @iamsrk's Mannat & it is getting all decorated for much awaited day which is just 3 days away!

It's a place where thousands of SRKians will be waiting outside to see their Idol/God😍 #3DaysForSRKDay pic.twitter.com/zVZAeRjPus — SRKFANSASSOCIATION (@Srk_bangalore) October 29, 2018

Not many know, Shah Rukh Khan had received a honorary degree in the recognition for his acts of philanthropy, altruism and humanitarianism and his global reach as an actor. He was felicitated by the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. Presently he is known as Dr. Shah Rukh Khan.

In another interesting fact, it is mentioned that the actor who is widely known for his acting in Yash Raj, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge signed the film without even looking at the script.

The 49-year-old actor had won several accolades for his excellence in acting field. Recently, he was featured in the 100 outstanding Asians list. He also received a Crystal Award along with Elton John and Cate Blanchett. It was held at the World Economic Forum summit.

Directed by Anand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma the movie stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Shah Rukh Khan’s role is based on a vertically challenged man. The movie is all set to be released on December 21. The film will also feature Sridevi in a guest appearance. She had already shot back in October in 2017.

