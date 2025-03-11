Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

The activist, Santosh Daundkar, has approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT), alleging violations of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and fraud related to the construction of the bungalow.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations


Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, has landed in legal trouble after a Mumbai-based activist raised concerns over its ongoing renovation. The activist, Santosh Daundkar, has approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT), alleging violations of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and fraud related to the construction of the bungalow.

Allegations Against Shah Rukh Khan

Daundkar has accused both Shah Rukh Khan and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) of failing to adhere to CRZ regulations while securing permissions for Mannat’s renovation. The superstar had earlier sought approval to add two additional floors to his six-storey sea-facing mansion in Bandra, Mumbai.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the activist, Mannat is located within a CRZ-regulated area, and any structural modifications require strict compliance with environmental and coastal norms. He also claims that SRK had previously violated CRZ rules by constructing a ground + six-storey structure without mandatory approvals.

Additionally, the plea alleges that the entire plot of Mannat was originally reserved for an art gallery, but the designation was removed without mandatory permission. Another serious accusation involves the merging of 12 one-bedroom-hall-kitchen (1-BHK) flats, which were originally meant for mass housing, into a single-family bungalow, a violation of the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, 1976.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

NGT Responds, Seeks Evidence

The National Green Tribunal has taken cognizance of the plea and has directed Daundkar to submit concrete evidence supporting his allegations. The tribunal noted that CRZ clearance for the renovation was granted earlier this year, while the alleged violations date back to 2000-2006.

“If any violation of the above procedure has been committed by the Project Proponent or the MCZMA, the same may be submitted by the appellant specifically along with the evidence in support of that, within four weeks,” stated the NGT order, as reported by Bar & Bench.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for April 23. If the activist fails to provide evidence, the tribunal may dismiss the plea due to non-compliance.

Rreports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan and his family, including wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, will temporarily move to a luxury flat in Pali Hill, Mumbai, to facilitate the renovation work.

Meanwhile, MCZMA’s role in approving the renovation will also come under scrutiny in the upcoming tribunal hearings. If violations are proven, Mannat’s expansion could face further legal roadblocks.

The next Hearing on this matter is scheduled on April 23

ALSO READ: ‘Udit Ki Pappi’: Udit Narayan Jokes About His Viral Video; Claims Video Was 2 Years Old

Filed under

Mannat National Green Tribunal Shah Rukh Khan

Elon Musk

Will Elon Musk No Longer Be The World’s Richest Man? SpaceX Boss Loses $29 Billion...
newsx

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: 19,838 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply!
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations
Viral Post

Viral Post Reveals Shocking ‘Certificate’ Under British Rule, Netizens Call It ‘Infromative’
newsx

Shots Fired At Jaffar Express Heading from Quetta to Peshawar With 500 Passengers Onboard: Report
newsx

India Post Unveils Special Postal Cover Commemorating India’s ICC Champions Trophy Victory in Mumbai
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Will Elon Musk No Longer Be The World’s Richest Man? SpaceX Boss Loses $29 Billion After Rocket Explosion, Tesla Stocks Slump And X Goes Down

Will Elon Musk No Longer Be The World’s Richest Man? SpaceX Boss Loses $29 Billion...

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: 19,838 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply!

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: 19,838 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply!

Viral Post Reveals Shocking ‘Certificate’ Under British Rule, Netizens Call It ‘Infromative’

Viral Post Reveals Shocking ‘Certificate’ Under British Rule, Netizens Call It ‘Infromative’

Shots Fired At Jaffar Express Heading from Quetta to Peshawar With 500 Passengers Onboard: Report

Shots Fired At Jaffar Express Heading from Quetta to Peshawar With 500 Passengers Onboard: Report

India Post Unveils Special Postal Cover Commemorating India’s ICC Champions Trophy Victory in Mumbai

India Post Unveils Special Postal Cover Commemorating India’s ICC Champions Trophy Victory in Mumbai

Entertainment

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

South Korean Actor Kim Soo Hyun Accused Of ‘Secret’ 6 Year Romance With Kim Sae Ron When She Was A ‘Minor’: The Controversy Explained

South Korean Actor Kim Soo Hyun Accused Of ‘Secret’ 6 Year Romance With Kim Sae

‘Udit Ki Pappi’: Udit Narayan Jokes About His Viral Video; Claims Video Was 2 Years Old

‘Udit Ki Pappi’: Udit Narayan Jokes About His Viral Video; Claims Video Was 2 Years

‘Have Mercy On Me’: Ranveer Singh Begs As Deepika Padukone Drops Stunning Pictures From Paris Fashion Week 2025

‘Have Mercy On Me’: Ranveer Singh Begs As Deepika Padukone Drops Stunning Pictures From Paris

Why Has Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Decided To Join OnlyFans?

Why Has Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Decided To Join OnlyFans?

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women