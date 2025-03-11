Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

The activist, Santosh Daundkar, has approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT), alleging violations of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and fraud related to the construction of the bungalow.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, has landed in legal trouble after a Mumbai-based activist raised concerns over its ongoing renovation. The activist, Santosh Daundkar, has approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT), alleging violations of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and fraud related to the construction of the bungalow.

Allegations Against Shah Rukh Khan

Daundkar has accused both Shah Rukh Khan and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) of failing to adhere to CRZ regulations while securing permissions for Mannat’s renovation. The superstar had earlier sought approval to add two additional floors to his six-storey sea-facing mansion in Bandra, Mumbai.

According to the activist, Mannat is located within a CRZ-regulated area, and any structural modifications require strict compliance with environmental and coastal norms. He also claims that SRK had previously violated CRZ rules by constructing a ground + six-storey structure without mandatory approvals.

Additionally, the plea alleges that the entire plot of Mannat was originally reserved for an art gallery, but the designation was removed without mandatory permission. Another serious accusation involves the merging of 12 one-bedroom-hall-kitchen (1-BHK) flats, which were originally meant for mass housing, into a single-family bungalow, a violation of the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, 1976.

NGT Responds, Seeks Evidence

The National Green Tribunal has taken cognizance of the plea and has directed Daundkar to submit concrete evidence supporting his allegations. The tribunal noted that CRZ clearance for the renovation was granted earlier this year, while the alleged violations date back to 2000-2006.

“If any violation of the above procedure has been committed by the Project Proponent or the MCZMA, the same may be submitted by the appellant specifically along with the evidence in support of that, within four weeks,” stated the NGT order, as reported by Bar & Bench.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for April 23. If the activist fails to provide evidence, the tribunal may dismiss the plea due to non-compliance.

Rreports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan and his family, including wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, will temporarily move to a luxury flat in Pali Hill, Mumbai, to facilitate the renovation work.

Meanwhile, MCZMA’s role in approving the renovation will also come under scrutiny in the upcoming tribunal hearings. If violations are proven, Mannat’s expansion could face further legal roadblocks.

The next Hearing on this matter is scheduled on April 23

