The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to take the silver screen by storm in this year by what is being touted as his most expensive film ever, Zero. But the top news today is that it’ll not be a treat for the Indian fans only but for the Chinese fans as well. According to box office reports, Zero will release in China. Ever since Amir Khan’s superhit movie Dangal’s superb run in China, Indian producers are eying profits in the Chinese markets.

Shah Rukh Khan has booked December 21 2018 as the release date for his film but what’s of immediate attention is that SRK will release the first trailer of the movie on his 53rd birthday, that’s on November 2. The trailer will be released at a grand event scheduled to take place at IMAX, Wadala. According to reports, the entire cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, along with director Aanand L Rai will be present during the event.

Zero will revolve around the life of a vertically challenged man, Bauua, essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. The movie is based in Meerut and presents a unique story of struggle that celebrates life. The makers have already released a teaser on Eid showing Shah Rukh Khan with Salman Khan.

Earlier, the movie was going to release with Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister and fantasy film Aquaman. However, both the movies have shifted their dates making Zero a solo release on December 21.

The touted mega blockbuster stars Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma in the lead roles and many stars including Salman Khan, Rani Mukherji, Kajol, Karishma Kapoor and late Sridevi will have special appearances in it.

