This won’t be wrong to say that the lockdown has proved to be quite successful for all the OTT platforms as people love spending time on these platforms watching their favorite series. After astonishing fans with an interesting plotline in Bard of Blood, the Badshah of Bollywood dropped the trailer of his next series Betaal. It is a fictional horror web series that narrates the story of a village which gets occupied by British Indian Army officer Betaal and zombie. The web series is written and directed by Patrick Graham and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Just after a few days of the trailer release, it seems that Betaal has landed in troubled waters as some Marathi screenwriters Mahesh Gosawi and Sameer Wadekar has accused Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix and the makers for lifting the same plot from Marathi film Vetaal. The writers have also filed a complaint with SWA.

In an interview, the Marathi screenwriters revealed that at least 10 plot points in the series are similar. They added that in Vetaal, they depicted zombies in army from Shivaji’s era but in Betaal, they have shown in from the British era. Moreover the scene of army dances on folk music in a procession is also copied in the trailer of Betaal.

Watch the trailer of Betaal:

The court has dismissed the screenwriter’s plea of putting a stay on the show but has said that if they can claim damages after plagiarism charges get proved. Moreover, Red Chillies and Netflix have not responded on the subject.

