Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 2 Script Is Locked And Loaded, Will We See Salman Khan & Hrithik Roshan In Sequel?

The next chapter, War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR under Ayan Mukerji’s direction, is set to release on August 14. Following that, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, will premiere during the Christmas weekend.

The excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback as Pathaan is building, and fans have more reasons to celebrate. According to a report by a publication, Aditya Chopra has finalized the script for Pathaan 2, with production expected to kick off early next year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Intricate Storyline and Expansive Spy Universe

Aditya Chopra, who began working on the script in mid-2023, has crafted an elaborate narrative that continues Pathaan’s journey while laying the groundwork for larger conflicts within the YRF Spy Universe.

The script, developed alongside Sridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, is packed with high-stakes action and is expected to outdo the first film in scale and intensity. Sources reveal that Shah Rukh Khan was consulted during the writing process and is thrilled about the sequel’s direction.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

New Director for Pathaan 2: Who Will Helm the Sequel?

With the script locked, the next crucial step is to find the right director. It’s confirmed that Siddharth Anand, who directed the first Pathaan movie, will not return for the sequel. Aditya Chopra is exploring new directorial voices to bring a fresh perspective to SRK’s iconic spy character.

Speculation is rife about who will take the reins. Rumors suggest that Aditya himself might step in as director or that Ayan Mukerji, who impressed with his work on War 2, could be a strong contender. However, no official announcements have been made, and there’s a possibility of an entirely new director joining the project.

Preparations for Pathaan 2 will start in the last quarter of this year, with principal photography slated to begin in early 2026. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to start filming after completing King, an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand.

In King, Shah Rukh Khan will play a formidable don who helps Suhana Khan’s character seek vengeance. The movie also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma. Filming for King is expected to commence around April or May 2025, with a grand theatrical release planned for 2026.

Will We See Salman Khan & Hrithik Roshan In Sequel?

Well, as per reports, Hrithik Roshan is expected to be in the film but for Salman, the chances are slim.

Also, let’s not forget the YRF has already a few movies lined up in their Spy Universe such as Hrithik’s War 2, Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, and Salman- SRK starrer Tiger Vs Pathaan.

YRF Spy Universe: Pathaan 2’s Place in the Franchise

Pathaan 2 will be the eighth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, a franchise that kicked off with Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. The series continued with Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

The next chapter, War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR under Ayan Mukerji’s direction, is set to release on August 14. Following that, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, will premiere during the Christmas weekend.

The grand finale of the Spy Universe is expected to be Tiger vs. Pathaan, a massive showdown between Salman Khan’s Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, potentially directed by Siddharth Anand.