Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is an avid social media user. Every now and then he shares his updates with his million followers. Several times, we’ve come across with SRK’s comment on his wife Gauri Khan’s post. On Sunday, May 5, 2019 also, it was no different, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to leave a comment on Gauri Khan’s post. In the Twitter post, he writes Maa Tujhe Salaam.

Earlier today, mother Gauri Khan shared a photograph in which SRK’s little munchkin AbRam Khan can be seen sitting along with Karan Johar’s cutie-pies Yash and Roohi Johar. In the caption, mentioned that she was spending time with the three musketeers. While this photograph has already made many fans’ day, King Khan’s comment will surely make you smile.

Maa tujhe salaam! https://t.co/mR0zXWhlLF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 5, 2019

Spending time with the three musketeers 😄 pic.twitter.com/ZVXvXxPAnE — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) May 5, 2019

Similarly to SRK, Gauri Khan has also made sure to share her updates with fans on social media. Be it her vacation or birthdays, mother of three kids have left no chance to share her family’s precious moments. Recently, Gauri Khan had posted a photograph from their Europe vacation trip, where SRK can be seen walking with AbRam. The duo father-son looks handsome in feather caps. It is one of the adorable photos in a series of memorable clicks.

Here are other photos from SRK and Gauri Khan photos for the fans:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is rumoured to be in talks for Rakesh Sharma’s biopic and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

