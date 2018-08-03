After reports of Priyanka Chopra backing out from Salman Khan's Bharat, Bollywood's desi girl's whirlwind romance with boyfriend Nick Jonas has undoubtedly become the talk of the town. Speculations are rife about her wedding with the American Singer.

After reports of Priyanka Chopra backing out from Salman Khan’s Bharat, Bollywood’s desi girl’s whirlwind romance with boyfriend Nick Jonas has undoubtedly become the talk of the town. Speculations are rife about her wedding with the American Singer. People are making assumptions and comments but the actress herself has not revealed anything on this matter. However, according to reports, the Baywatch star has already got engaged to beau Nick and the 2 are planning to tie the knot in September.

Apparently, Nick popped the question to Priyanka during celebrations of her birthday and everyone seems to have been shocked by Priyanka’s response.

Bollywood’s King Khan on being asked about the rumoured wedding, at Vogue’s Beauty Awards, in his all witty self, said that even he was getting married and he would also send the invitees to the media. Priyank and Shahrukh have shared the screen in the 2 Don movies directed by Farhan Akhtar.

After Priyanka’s speculated wedding news spread like wildfire, sort of confirmation was provided by Kangana Ranaut during an event, when she congratulated Priyanka and said that she had spoken to Priyanka and she seemed excited. However, on being asked if Priyanka confirmed a wedding date to her, she said, “not to me.”

The news of Desi girl’s wedding erupted when Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar announced that she has backed out from the project and informed the team, “in the nick of time”, after this international tabloid like People Magazine reported that the rumoured couple may have been engaged for over a week – Nick reportedly popped the question during her birthday celebrations in London. This was followed by the fresh set of speculation about a date, which is reportedly to be sometime in September.

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

However, many of her diehard fans are finding it difficult to digest that she would back out from a movie because of her wedding, even if that’s true. Earlier, this week, reports suggest that Priyanka has bagged another Hollywood film and this time with Chirs Pratt. Priyanka has reportedly joined the cast of Universal Pictures’ Cowboy Ninja Viking with Chris Pratt.

