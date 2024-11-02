Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan's Reveals How He Spent His 59th Birthday, Check His Unusual Routine

SRK also spoke about losing weight for his film 'King', "The next film I am doing 'King', I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Reveals How He Spent His 59th Birthday, Check His Unusual Routine

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan never disappoints his fans. Though this year he skipped the ritual of greeting fans on his birthday from the balcony of his residence Mannat, he made sure to interact and meet his several admirers at a special organized in Mumbai at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir hall.

At the special event, SRK unleashed his candid avatar and interacted with fans, answering their fun questions. He also talked about how his three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam have taught him the true meaning of patience.

He shared that on his birthday he woke up late but as soon as he was up, he learnt that his son AbRam was in crisis as his iPad had stopped working. After he was done solving AbRam’s tech-related problems, Suhana came to him with her wardrobe crisis.

He joked, “I learn from my family that your patience is directly proportional to the number of kids you have.”

He added, “This is the learning that I carry from my home to my work. I try and fix the problems that people are facing at my shoot, at work. I think patience is the one thing I have learnt from my family.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, reportedly, Shah Rukh has ‘King’ in his kitty with his daughter Suhana Khan.In August, during a conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, SRK discussed his career and achievements. He opened up on his preparation work for his next film ‘King’ and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

He said, “There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it’s more age centric and I want to try something for 6-7 years I’ve been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he’s made some films for us. He says, Sir, I have a subject.”

SRK also spoke about losing weight for his film ‘King’, “The next film I am doing ‘King’, I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching,” he added.

An official announcement regarding the film has not been made yet.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Where Was Salman Khan Heading To From The Airport With Heavy Security? Bollywood Star Spotted Amid Death Threats

