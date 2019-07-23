Rumours say Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will make his debut in mythical Telugu movie Hiranyakashipu. Although it is not confirmed yet, it will be interesting to see Aryan Khan showing his talent on the big screen.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will be seen acting in a Telugu movie Hiranyakashipu which is going to his debut film. The historical film Hiranyakashipu revolves around the Asura, and king of the daityas from the Puranic scriptures of Hinduism. The actor started his career in a unique way by giving his voice for animated Disney movie The Lion King Hindi version which was released at the big screens last week.

Rumours say that the actor is being considered for the role of Pralhad in the mythological movie titled Hiranyakashipu. The film features Baahubali actor Prbhas and Rana Daggubati. Apart from them Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty will be seen playing key roles in the movie. It was said that director of the film Gunasekhar approached Aryan to play the role of Pralhad. Although, he denied the reports saying he hasn’t started casting yet.

Many Bollywood star kids have joined Bollywood and it will be great to see Aryan at the screen space. Aryan recently lend his voice to the musical drama The Lion King. He gave his voice for the character Simba and father Badshah Shah Rukh gave his voice for Musafa’s character who is the king of the jungle.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan was last spotted in the Maldives holidaying with Shah Rukh, Suhana and Abram. On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero opposite actor Anushka Sharma. After many film failures, the actor hasn’t signed any film yet but rumours say that he will be next seen in Director Rajkumar Irani’s next film which is not announced yet.

