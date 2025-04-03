Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, Darr follows the harrowing story of Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), an obsessive lover who becomes dangerously fixated on Kiran (Juhi Chawla).

Bollywood classic Darr (1993), featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, and Juhi Chawla, is all set to return to the big screen. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has officially announced the theatrical re-release of the psychological thriller on April 4, reigniting nostalgia for moviegoers and fans of the cult film.

Darr Returns to Cinemas: A Timeless Thriller

YRF made the announcement on Thursday, sharing the original poster of Darr along with the caption, “Experience this iconic tale on the big screen again! #Darr re-releasing in cinemas tomorrow. Book your tickets now.” The news has already generated excitement among cinephiles eager to relive the gripping cinematic experience.

Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, Darr follows the harrowing story of Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), an obsessive lover who becomes dangerously fixated on Kiran (Juhi Chawla). However, Kiran is engaged to Sunil (Sunny Deol), a courageous naval officer. As Rahul’s obsession escalates, the film delves into themes of love, fear, and psychological torment, making it one of Bollywood’s most intense thrillers.

Upon its release in 1993, Darr became a massive box-office hit, earning widespread praise for its gripping narrative and powerful performances. Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of the obsessive stalker Rahul remains one of his most critically acclaimed performances, cementing his place as a Bollywood superstar. The film’s suspense-driven storytelling, coupled with Yash Chopra’s visionary direction, continues to be a benchmark for psychological thrillers in Indian cinema.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Apart from its thrilling storyline, Darr is also celebrated for its hauntingly beautiful soundtrack, composed by the duo Shiv-Hari. Songs like Jaadu Teri Nazar and Tu Mere Saamne remain evergreen favorites, adding to the film’s emotional depth and lasting appeal.

Despite its immense success, Darr also sparked debates on the fine line between love and obsession. While Rahul’s character is chillingly captivating, critics have analyzed the film’s portrayal of obsession as being dangerously romanticized. However, the film’s impact on pop culture remains undeniable.

Darr (1993) Re-Release: A Must-Watch for Cinema Lovers

As Darr returns to theaters, fans of Bollywood classics and newer audiences alike have the chance to experience this legendary film on the big screen once again. Whether you’re watching it for the first time or reliving its iconic moments, Darr promises an unforgettable cinematic journey.

ALSO READ: Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look