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Home > Entertainment News > Shah Rukh Khan’s Wealth Falls By Rs 2,490 Crore In One Year — But Who Is India’s Richest Actor Now?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Wealth Falls By Rs 2,490 Crore In One Year — But Who Is India’s Richest Actor Now?

Shah Rukh Khan’s estimated wealth fell by Rs 2,490 crore in a year, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2026. But did he lose the title of India’s richest actor? Here’s what the latest list says.

Shah Rukh Khan, Image Credits- X
Shah Rukh Khan, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 12:10 IST

Shah Rukh Khan has undergone a drastic fall in the estimate of his wealth in the past one year, but the Hurun India Rich List 2026 has presented a very fascinating turn for him. Despite losing Rs 2,490 crore in estimated wealth, the Bollywood star is still the first place among the wealthiest actors of India.

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2026, Shah Rukh Khan’s estimated wealth is Rs 10,000 crore while in the 2025 list it was Rs 12,490 crore. But the loss of Rs 2,490 crore does not make any difference for him to retain his first position as a wealthy actor of Bollywood. So who else from Bollywood is next after him?

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Shah Rukh Khan’s Wealth Falls From Rs 12,490 Crore To Rs 10,000 Crore

The estimated net worth of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has witnessed a sharp drop within the year, as per Hurun’s latest report. While the 2025 Hurun India Rich List values the actor’s net worth at Rs 12,490 crore, the same is valued at Rs 10,000 crore as per the 2026 Hurun Rich List.

It must be kept in mind that the above-mentioned net worth value includes more than what the actor earns from his performances. Shah Rukh Khan has established himself a business empire by virtue of his associations with Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders via Knight Riders Sports. It must be remembered that the figures in the rich lists are always estimated.

Is Shah Rukh Khan Still India’s Richest Actor?

Yes. Even with the drop by Rs 2,490 crore, Shah Rukh Khan still leads the Hurun India Rich List 2026 as the wealthiest actor with an estimated total fortune of Rs 10,000 crore. The figure easily places him above the other big names in the list of actors.

Coming second in the list of actors is Amitabh Bachchan with an estimated worth of Rs 4,000 crore. Salman Khan comes third with an estimated Rs 3,000 crore, while Hrithik Roshan has been estimated to be worth Rs 2,500 crore. Therefore, there is quite some distance between the estimated fortune of SRK and the other leading Bollywood stars.

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan And Hrithik Roshan’s Wealth

The wealth of Amitabh Bachchan has soared as compared to his worth of Rs 1,630 crores in the Hurun list released in 2025. The wealth of the veteran actor comes as a result of his success in films coupled with investment and property among others. Salman Khan has made his way to the latest Hurun list with an estimate of his wealth standing at Rs 3,000 crores.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan has been assigned a worth of Rs 2,500 crores, which is an increase from Rs 2,160 crores in the previous list. The interests of the actor are in business ventures including the HRX lifestyle and fitness label.

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan’s Wealth Different From Other Net Worth Estimates?

The estimates for the net worth of Shah Rukh Khan may differ from one report to another since there is no consistent method of estimating the value of privately held businesses, investments, and properties. For example, the Hurun Global Rich List of 2026 estimated Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth to be approximately Rs 10,800 crore.

It is clear that the estimation of Rs 10,000 crore in the Hurun India Rich List is just an approximation of the wealth that Shah Rukh Khan owns, rather than the actual amount of cash he holds.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Big Project Is King

While his wealth valuation has changed, Shah Rukh Khan continues to remain one of Bollywood’s biggest commercial names. The actor is currently awaiting the release of King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Jackie Shroff, among others.

King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.

ALSO READ: Why Did Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani Register Their Marriage 1.5 Years After Their Wedding? Actor Has A Funny Answer

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Shah Rukh Khan’s Wealth Falls By Rs 2,490 Crore In One Year — But Who Is India’s Richest Actor Now?
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Shah Rukh Khan’s Wealth Falls By Rs 2,490 Crore In One Year — But Who Is India’s Richest Actor Now?

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Shah Rukh Khan’s Wealth Falls By Rs 2,490 Crore In One Year — But Who Is India’s Richest Actor Now?
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Shah Rukh Khan’s Wealth Falls By Rs 2,490 Crore In One Year — But Who Is India’s Richest Actor Now?
Shah Rukh Khan’s Wealth Falls By Rs 2,490 Crore In One Year — But Who Is India’s Richest Actor Now?
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