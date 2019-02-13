The king of the Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan made the hearts melt for yet another time with the adorable picture of his children twinning in yellow. He wishes that allah may always bless them and help them get answers to their questions or at least they have enough questions to lead a full life.

Shah Rukh Khan who is an ideal husband and father to his wife and three children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram Khan, recently shared an adorable photo of Suhana and Aryan donned in yellow hoodies gazing across the street as if in search of some answers. King Khan captioned the pic quoting that the image reminded him of the Yellow Brick Road and expressed his longing, for them to find their answers or at least have enough questions to lead a full life.

Every time the actor shares a photo, it goes viral on social media is not less than a few seconds and this time also it is not an exception. Within a span of an hour, the picture has garnered more than 4 lac likes and is pouring with comments of his fans.

This image reminds me of the Yellow Brick Road….I hope they find answers they r looking for or at least have enough questions to lead a full life….#mysunshines pic.twitter.com/10hdGzZv79 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 13, 2019

On the work front, Khan is co-producing Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsee Pannu starrer Badla and will reportedly be seen in the leading role in Saare Jahan Se Achha or Don 3. Khan started out his career by appearing in several television serials. Later, he made his debut in the film industry with the commercially successful Deewana in 1992. He rose to prominence with his negative roles in films such as Darr (1993), Baazigar (1993), and Anjaam (1994).

The king of Bollywood has won eight Filmfare best actor awards, which is highest by any actor and has significant box-office successes. Some of his films include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Om Shanti Om (2007), Chak De! India (2007), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Mohabbatein (2000) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001).

