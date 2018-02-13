This Shah Rukh Khan film was being assumed as a romantic drama till date. But according to a report Zero will have bits of romance and drama, it is also a sci-fi film. The movie has a connection with the outer space and you will be totally surprised by the climax of the film and all the connections that the characters and film have with the outer space.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero is a motion picture most are anticipating because of the one of a kind idea. SRK has turned a smaller person for this one, and it is as yet obscure what his driving women Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma play in the film. Katrina may play herself in the film, somebody who Shah Rukh Khan is fixated on (confirmation: his coat in the motion picture’s title declaration video), yet nothing is certain about Anushka’s character. Presently it would seem that the motion picture in itself is out-of-the-world, actually.’Zero is named to be a science fiction kind as well (now you know why Shah Rukh Khan has such a significant number of expectations from this one) alongside sentiment and dramatisation (the ideal combo in SRK motion pictures).

A source told Bollywood Life, “While ‘Zero’ will have bits of romance and drama, it is also a sci-fi film. The movie has a connection with the outer space and you will be totally surprised by the climax of the film and all the connections that the characters and film have with the outer space.” Does this ring a bell? Jaan-e-mann was the Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer, which saw Preity Zinta in a double role. In case you have seen the movie, you’ll remember how the climax there too had an outer space (NASA) connection. The movie is set to come out on December 21, 2018 and is one of the most anticipated SRK releases alongside movies like Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra.