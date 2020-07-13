Alia's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, in a series of Instagram stories, called out trolls for sending her rape threats and abusing her and her family. She has said that if anyone on social media sends her inappropriate messages then she will expose and report that person.

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Star kids are facing criticism from the public.

After Alia Bhatt’s half-sister, Pooja Bhatt, called out the trolls for targetting the Bhatts, Shaheen Bhatt has also slammed the trolls.

Alia’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, in a series of Instagram stories, called out trolls for sending her rape threats and abusing her and her family. She has said that if anyone on social media sends her inappropriate messages then she will expose and report that person.

Writer Shaheen Bhatt also shared screenshots of the messages she received after Sushant’s death. “Does this surprise you? Why? It does not surprise me.” , Shaheen captioned the post.

So this is the kind of messages that receive Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt everyday ? To all those who sent this or thinks like them how can you look at yourself in the mirror ? 😡 So much hate from Indians i can't believe it, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt take care of yourself really ❤ pic.twitter.com/ZqZTN1PcRd — Ashh-loove ♡ (@PCcatwomanDCEU) July 13, 2020

Shaheen also revealed that she wanted social media to be a safe space for women, so after debating a lot on whether or not to put this out on social media, she decided to go ahead at the end.

She said that she will take action against online harassers by using all available legal recourse. She listed down all the steps that she would take against them. The messages or comments will first be blocked and reported to Instagram directly. Second, she said, She will not protect their identity.

She wrote that a country where instead of being raised on empathy, most people are raised with explicit permission to hate. A country where if a woman is not your mother, your sister, your wife then she is a wh**e.

Shaheen, Daughter of Mukesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, also shared a few statistics which stated that a woman in India is raped every 15 minutes.

Earlier, Pooja Bhatt had also taken a dig against the trolls. She had stated that she was bemused not just by their authority but also by their sheer obsession.

