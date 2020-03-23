Shaheer Sheikh: As the problem has reached a crunch point in India, the Government of India has completely lockdown 75 cities till March 31. Even trains, metros and inter-state buses have been suspended. So, in the time of the Coronavirus crisis, self-isolation is the only way to help the society and yourself, amid Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh’s self-quarantine routine will definitely be going to inspire you.
In the recent post, Shaheer shared an inspirational post, where he can be seen admiring the beauty of nature. Alongside the photo, he wrote a thoughtful note for all those masses who are also on house arrest, the caption reads, got the chance to embrace little things in life which was earlier neglected by all.
Currently, he is honing his skills like cooking, house cleaning, yoga, meditation and taking care of plants. Stay safe. Indeed it’s the best time to go for self-love and care by self-isolation ourself, we all have to do it collectively, to get back to normalcy.
Here’s our chance of enjoying the little things in life. I’m spending my time cooking, cleaning the house, taking care of my plants, meditating & doing some yoga. Small joys that somewhere took a backseat. So indulge in these, stay safe, and for the larger good of mankind stay indoors. #Selfisolation #selfcare #dirumahsaja
Meanwhile, Sanjivani actor Surbhi Chandna entertains her fans through her singing and cooking skills. Her recent post says it all, that how she is utilizing her self isolation time by spending quality time with her family. She also revealed that she is focusing more on reading books and watching movies. Talking about the current scenario of India, infected cases rose to 415 with the death toll rise to 8. The state government of Punjab and Maharastra has imposed a curfew on Monday.
After cooking its time to SING 🎤 Koshish Ki Hai Shayad Aapko Accha Lage *runsss* Making the most of my time and what better way to utilise this waqt My heads been spinning over-reading and over- watching about what our world is facing this is the best way to relax the senses .. try you guys #humsafar #pause #staysafe #weareinthistogether
This woman is my superwoman Tried jamming with her and the little decent singing skills I possess comes from mother india shash @shashi_cp Forgetting all the worries and just being in the moment is what I enjoyed the most here ♥️ #stayhome #staysafe #weareinthistogether Batao aap sab iss waqt ke saath kya kuch kar rahe hai ?