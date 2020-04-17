Coronavirus: This won’t be wrong to say that coronavirus pandemic has let the entire country at a standstill considering the increase in the number of cases in India. While the government has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, the public along with the celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to generate awareness to fight the battle against COVID-19. Moreover, many people are also finding it difficult to stay indoors because of mental illness like anxiety, panic attacks, and depression. The only option left to rescue yourself from the virus is to stay indoors and practice social distancing.

Now, to motivate people and create awareness, the entire team of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke came forward to urge people to stay at homes by sharing a video. From Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora, Shaheer Sheik to Lata Sabharwal, Vatsal Sheth, Rupal Patel, Sameer Sharma, Deepak Gheewala, and many others came together urging people to take precautions and help others especially the lower-income groups during this pandemic.

They also revealed that let doctors, civic workers, policemen, and government people do their job. Help them flatten the curve of coronavirus in India by staying at homes and enjoy time with your families. Self-isolation is the only way to help the doctors and policemen in their task of serving the country.

Take a look at Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke team video and post here—

Talking about the show, it is the spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is the most loved drama shows on Television screens. With interesting characters and unexpected twists and turns, no doubt the makers have made the show quite entertaining.

