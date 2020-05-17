Shaheer Sheikh shares throwback photos and trips down to the memory lane of his life. He has shared a picture in which he has been seen practicing horse riding. This picture belongs to his training sessions from Mahabharata.

Shaheer Sheikh shares throwback photos and trips down to the memory lane of his life. In recent days he has shared many photos from his early life. From his college life to his early struggling days in acting Shaheer lane down to all the memories. He also gave us a glimpse of the pictures from his personal life. He shared his bond with the sisters and wrote a big note on the blessing he received. Also, he shared his sister Mehndi ceremony picture, indeed it was a very beautiful click that adores a brother-sister bond.

Now, he has shared a picture in which he has been seen practicing horse riding. This picture belongs to his training sessions from Mahabharata. He played Arjun in Indias biggest historic writings. His character was well written and he performed it with a whole heart and with a whole dedication which made it more attractive. People loved it and appreciated him for performing so well.

Mahabharat actor earlier revealed that the entire team has lived in a hostel while complete shooting of Mahabharata and they did not do anything else. It took a lot of time to shoot each day and its full energy and dedication to bring out everyone’s dedication. He said that they all used to call each other with their characters name and that keep them always in the character and talk to each other according to the relation of the character so the while performing it automatically comes out of them.

