Shaheer Sheikh known for his role in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Bhi will be making a comeback to the silver screen after months of a break with Yash Patnaik’s new project. Shaheer has shown interest in the project and will be taking a call once he is back in India. The maker is hopeful that he will give a nod. Getting Shaheer on board will be a huge boost for the project as he is extremely popular and a brilliant artist, said a source close to the team.

Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal actor Shaheer Sheikh is reportedly all set to play the lead role in Yash Patnaik’s second collaboration after Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. He will be joining Patnaik for another project. The handsome hunk is already in talks with Prithvi Vallabh fame Anirudh Pathak for his upcoming drama which will be a recreation of Mughal-E-Azam on television. Small screen star seems interested and was approached for the lead role of Salim.

A source close to Mughal-E-Azam makers was quoted saying, “Shaheer has shown interest in the project and will be taking a call once he is back in India. The maker is hopeful that he will give a nod. Getting Shaheer on board will be a huge boost for the project as he is extremely popular and a brilliant artist, too.” Although, both Shaheer and Anirudh didn’t respond to our text messages, there are reports that they haven’t signed any contract yet so the deal remains close for many. We are sure, Shahveer fans are already excited to see the star make a comeback to the silver screen after months.

Lawyer turned actor Shaheer Sheikh made his debut in the silver screen with Sanya. The actor was seen playing lead roles in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. The 34-year-old actor has also worked in Kay Mast Hai Life, Best of Luck Nikki and Mahabharat.

