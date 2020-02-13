After sharing the screen space in Udta Punjab and Shandaar, Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly all set to collaborate in a heavy-duty patriotic action film. Produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film is slated to go on floors later this year.

Last year’s release Kabir Singh turned out to be a game-changer for Shahid Kapoor. Despite giving impressive performances in Udta Punjab and Padmaavat among many others, the actor got his due recognition and a fair share of box office acclaim with Kabir Singh. Ever since then, he has bagged the top spot as one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. Owing to his massive fanbase and sheer talent, the actor is now reportedly in talks with Karan Johar for a patriotic action film in which he might share the screen space with Alia Bhatt once again.

Having collaborated in films like Udta Punjab and Shandaar, Shahid and Alia share a good camaraderie and it will be fun for their fans to watch them together in a film after a long time. Reports also say that Shahid will be doing some heavy-duty action sequences in the film, for which he would need to get into a bulky avatar.

A source close to a film portal has revealed that the prep for the film will begin much earlier as Shahid would need to undergo a physical transformation for his role. It is expected that the cast and crew will start shooting for the film later this year. While the project will be bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, a debutant will don the director’s hat to steer the film ahead.

Along with the patriotic actioner, Shahid Kapoor will also be seen in the Hindi remake of hit Telugu film Jersey. Scheduled for a theatrical release on August 28, 2020, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur in a prominent role. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has her kitty full with films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, Sadak 2 and RRR.

