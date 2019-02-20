Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his debut as a producer with the biopic of legendary Manipuri boxer Dingko Singh. The sportsman won a gold medal when he was just19byears old at the Bangkok Asian Games, held in Thailand. Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in Kabir Singh, which is the remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.

Versatile Bollywood actor, Shahid Kapoor is all pepped up to turn producer for the upcoming venture Dingko Singh’s biopic, where he will also play an eponymous character. The biographical sports drama will be directed by Raja Krishna Menon, who had previously helmed Akshay Kumar’s Airlift and Saif Ali Khan’s Chef. It will be filmed on the life of legendary Manipuri boxer Ngamgamo, who won a gold medal at the age of 19 in 1998 at the Bangkok Asian Games, which was held in Thailand.

A source had revealed that Shahid has already bought the rights of Dingko Singh’s life story and has appointed Raja Krishna Menon to direct the biopic. The movie is planned to be shot primarily in Manipur and Delhi, while an international schedule is also being scheduled. The source further said it was a difficult script to write, so it has taken a lot of time, but will go on the floors this year. Raja is currently doing the research along with his writers.

Dingko Singh’s biopic is currently in the scripting phase and is expected to go on floors later this year. Meanwhile, Shahid is shooting for Kabir Singh, which is the remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The film also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role and is slated to hit the theatres on June 21.

