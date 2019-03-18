Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's film Ishq Vishk to get a sequel. Producer Ramesh Taurani has confirmed the making of a sequel to 2003 release, he confirmed it by saying that within few months they will finalize the script as well as the casting members. Check inside

The most popular on-screen pair Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s romantic film Ishq Vishk is getting a sequel this year. Yes, u head it right, the movie which was previously released on 2003, featuring Sahid and Amrita was a huge box-office hit. Now, reportedly Producer Ramesh Taurani has confirmed the making of a sequel to 2003 release. He said that, this upcoming sequel will be based upon a teenage romance, adding more to it, he said that within a few months they will finalize the script as well as the casting members.

It seems, this year would be remarked as a year of Sequels, many films like Student Of The Year, Housefull, Love Aaj Kal coming up with the instalments. Padmaavat actor Sahid, started his filmy carrier making debut in the movie Ishq Vishk, after which he never looked back. Talking about the Prequel, the movie portrayed the innocent love between the college going students.

On the work front, Shahid is working upon his upcoming movie, Kabir Singh. He is regarded as one of the best actor-dancers in Bollywood, has established himself among successful actors and received several awards and nominations for his incomparable work in Bollywood movies. Starting the carrier as the background dancer in movies then appeared in video songs and commercials, now well known as the best dancer, finest actor and reputed personality of Bollywood fraternity. Film Ishq Vishk get him a chance to win the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, Vivah (2006) made him a star and proved his personality as an actor.

The actor got his first break from the Ishq Vishk movie, so fans are waiting eagerly to watch the next sequel of the movie. It seems it will be a piece of good news for all Amrita and Shahid fans. Both the pair have a fan club followed by shamrutians. Shamrutia is a merged name of Shahid and Amrita, their fans claim themselves as shamrutians.

Shahid and Amrita worked together in many movies like Vivaah, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! and became the most desirable on-screen couple of the Bollywood.

