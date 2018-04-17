Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari have been selected to be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018 for their spectacular performances in films like Padmaavat and Bhoomi respectively. While Shahid will be receiving the award for 'Brilliance in acting', Aditi has been chosen for the 'Best leading lady (Critics Award)'

Ace Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari have been chosen to be facilitated with Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018. Shahid Kapoor, who is riding high after the success of his super hit film Padmaavat, will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award for ‘Brilliance In Acting’ in the magnum opus. Along with positive reviews from audiences and film critics alike, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone along with Shahid also emerged as the highest grossing film of 2018 by earning more than Rs 300 crore at the box office.

On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the ‘Best Leading Lady (Critics Award) for her spectacular performance in Bhoomi. Helmed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi starred Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar and Sidhant Gupta in prominent roles. Speaking about the film, Aditi had earlier told a leading daily, “Bhoomi is going great. It has been very intense. It is a difficult film but at the same time it has been amazing. Working with Sanjay Dutt has been an amazing experience, I’d say super amazing experience.”

Along with Aditi Rao Hydari (Bhoomi) and Shahid Kapoor (Padmaavat), Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat), Tamannah Bhatia (Baahubali), Rajkummar Rao (Newton), Rani Mukerji (Hichki), Kriti Sanon (Bareilly Ki Barfi) and Late Vinod Khanna will also be honoured with the award. Considered as India’s highest award in Cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke Award is honoured to a recipient for their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. The award ceremony will be held at Andrews Auditorium in Mumbai on April 21th 2018.

