Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who has been blessed with daughter Misha Kapoor, is planning on having their second child. As per reports, recent photographs taken by paparazzi reveal that Mira has got a bump that looks like she is pregnant. Earlier, Mira had also said that she would like to focus on her career after having another baby.

Moreover, speaking about the same Shahid revealed, “Mira, who is just 22, would prefer to have a second kid soon as well. She wants to flip the norm, get the kids to a certain age and then be free to do what she likes.” While talking about their daughter Misha, Sahid said that they didn’t plan on having a baby and it was not planned, however, they were ready to handle all the consequences. he said, “I was impatient to get married and have a family. My job is a lonely one, I was lonely for three or four year.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor is riding high on the success of his last film Padmavat, which was engulfed in controversies for the longest time. The film had grossed over Rs. 400 crores at the box office. The actor played the role of Padmavati’s (Deepika Padukone) husband Maharawal Ratan Singh. The film was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known to work with grandeur sets. It has recently been heard that Shahid will be seen in Manoj Kumar starrer Woh Kaun Thi’s remake. He is currently shooting for his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu which stars Shraddha Kapoor as his love interest.

