Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput wedding anniversary: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015 and since then the Bollywood's adorable couple has left many obsessed over their love story, so here all you want to know about the couple's fairytale

Bollywood’s one of the most adorable couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary on Saturday. Ever since they tied knot back in 2015, they have made headlines from their selfies to fun photos with daughter Misha, leaving many people obsessing over their love story.

So here’s a look at their Modern day lovely story

It was one of the religious group gatherings of Radha Soami Satsang Beas when Shahid first met Mira, who was still in college pursuing BA English Honours. As per Shahid’s interview they never dated but from the time they saw each other, they both felt a connection between them.

Apparently, Shahid went for the time at Mira’s house when he was shooting for Udta Punjab. He was in that “Tommy” look and Mira was amazed to see him sporting a ponytail and in drop-crotch track pants with sneakers on. But as per Shahid, he is not sure about Mira’s father if he was amazed or not to see him that day in that particular look.

It was amazing of Mira to agree to marry Shahid even when the duo had not dated even for a single time. When Shahid tried explaining her the “Tommy” look, Mira’s first reaction was that “Tommy is not the name of a guy, it’s the name of a dog.”

The age difference between the two is huge but Shahid has always been candid about it, once a reporter asked him about the age difference, he said laughing, “Bees saal ki hai besharam!”.

The marriage between the two was arranged and who wouldn’t want to marry a guy like Shahid but Mira laid a condition for their marriage! yes, you read it right.

Mira reportedly had a condition for marrying shahid, that he will not have coloured hair, not on the day of their wedding at least.

The duo got married in a private wedding ceremony in Delhi, the intimate ceremony was followed by a grand reception in Mumbai where Mira was introduced to the Bollywood fraternity.

Now after 3 years, Mira is as confident as ever, she was seen on Karan Johar’s ‘Koffie with Karan’ and even the host could not stop himself from commending her on confidence.

Mira has walked the ramp for designer Anita Dongre and has attended many press briefing with hubby Shahid Kapoor.

Both have been vocal about their relationship, Mira even shared what a control freak Shahid is regarding bed, and Shahid sharing how much he is fond of Mira.

Check out some beautiful pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor:

