Shahid Kapoor shares an adorable photo with wife Mira Rajput Kapoor on his Instagram account. While the photo shows Mira hugging Shahid who is sitting on the sofa, Instagram users got confused with the photo calling it an illusion. Take a look at the picture which shows the beautiful bond the cutest couple shares.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the cutest couples Bollywood industry has. From being spotted holding hands at the airport to attending an award show together, they have never stopped giving us couple goals. Recently daddy to be Shahid Kapoor shared a picture with his adorable wifey on his official Instagram handle. While Shahid was sitting on a sofa, Mira is seen hugging him from the back but the funny part is that Instagram users got confused with the photo.

Instagram users went crazy and thought the photo is an illusion. people were confused by the photo that exactly shows that Shahid is sitting and Mira is hugging him. No wonder what made people call it an illusion photo as there was nothing confusing instead the cute photo received 970,016 likes in few hours.

Udta Punjab star Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are expecting their second child after Misha Kapoor. They announced their second pregnancy in April, this year. Jab We Met actor took to social media to let his fans know that the hot couple is expecting baby number 2. In the photo, cutie pie Misha Kapoor is seen posing beside a poster that has balloons and says Big Sister. As per sources, the actor will take a paternity leave.

After enjoying the grand success of Padmaavat, Shahid has started shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Bollywood sensation will be seen in the upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu that is penned by Vipul K. Rawal, who wrote the script for Rustom starring Akshay Kumar. Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 31, 2018. Yami Gautam, Anna Ador, Ashrut Jain will also star in Shree Narayan Singh’s directorial.

