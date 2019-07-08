Shahid Kapoor backs Kabir Singh: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor backed his latest movie Kabir Singh stating that audience is mature enough to understand what to take away from a movie.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s latest movie Kabi Singh has not only stormed the box office with surprising;y great numbers but has also broken many box office records. The film has earned Rs 235 crores in 3 weeks and still remains steady at the box office. However, the film faced a lot of backlash for the storyline and feminists claimed that the film shows toxic masculinity and will have a bad effect on the society.

They also slammed the makers of the film saying that they are trying to prove that stalking and physical abuse is normal when it comes to love. However, looks like that negative reviews and hype was a blessing in disguise for the makers of the movie as Kabir Singh remains unstoppable at the box office.

Talking about the success of the movie and the backlash it faced, Shahid Kapoor in a recent interview said that he is happy that the audience has shown great maturity by backing, acknowledging and appreciating his film and the part.

He said that the audience is mature enough to understand what they take away from a film and know that it is pure fiction and is a movie with an A certificate so it is for adults. Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of blockbuster Telugu movie Arjun Reddy and also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Shahid Kapoor’s acting in the film has been highly praised by critics as well as the audience and many have called this the best performance of the actor so far.

