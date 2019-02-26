Actor Shahid Kapoor turned 38 yesterday. He celebrated his birthday with his lovely wife and the duo took to their official Instagram account to share their happy moments with the fans. Shahid and Mira look adorable in the selfie shared and will give you couple goals and a desire for such kind of love that blooms amongst them.

Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor turned 38 yesterday, spending his day full of love and laughter with his gorgeous wife Mira Rajput. Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle to share a few pictures with Mira with the caption, Vibe!! #happyburdaytome. The adorable couple can be seen savoring their time together.

Mira also wished Shahid happy birthday on her Instagram handle along with a lovely picture. She wrote, happy birthday to the love of my life and thanked him for being the most loving husband and friend, for loving her through all her stages and sizes, for spoiling their babies silly with unconditional love and attention, for making sure he remains silly so they can all laugh till their stomachs hurt, for picking her up when she was down and for tipping her over when he was looking to making a joke. To the most hardworking, humble and resilient soul. For the one who has so much love to give, she prayed to God to bless him with even more.

On the work front, Shahid is currently working on his next film, titled Kabir Singh. The film is the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy and stars Kiara Advani as the female protagonist. Kiara too wished the actor happy birthday. She shared a funny boomerang of Shahid and the caption stated happy birthday to the man who loves the word bro but hates it when she calls him that. Finally, addressing Kiara as his sister, he gave a prompt reply expressing his gratitude.

Actress Sonam Kapoor also wished the actor with a picture from a recent awards event. She captioned it, Happiest birthday Shahid and wished him a year of incredible workouts and cuddles with the kids.

Sonakshi Sinha who was his co-actor in the film R… Rajkumar shared a throwback picture on the occasion. In the photo, the actress can be seen adorably slapping the actor in the picture which went with the caption wishing the actor happy birthday. She added that this is what you get for not answering your phone. He also replied to her in a similar manner stating that her slap also has love in it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More