Veteran actress Sridevi passed away in an unfortunate incident in Dubai. The queen of Indian cinema passed away after a massive cardiac arrest while she was in UAE for Mohit Marwah's wedding. Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen, Rajinikanth among many others expressed their pain on social media. However, it was Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's birthday on Sunday and the actor took to Twitter to thank his fans and friends for the wishes but at the same time dedicated the day to his favourite actress Sridevi.

It was a black day for Bollywood after the sudden and unfortunate demise of veteran actress Sridevi was announced on Saturday night. The Chandni of Bollywood passed away on Saturday—February 24 in Dubai where she suffered a cardiac arrest. The queen of Bollywood is known for delivering path-breaking performances in films like Chaalbaaz, Judaai, Sadma, Lamhe, English Vinglish, Himmatwala, among many others. Besides Bollywood, the actress has also contributed to Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam and Kannada film industry.

However, it was Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's birthday on Sunday and the latter, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, spent his birthday by attending a satsang with his family. After his birthday, Shahid took to micro-blogging site Twitter to thank his fans and friends for the wishes but at the same time dedicated the day to his favourite actress Sridevi.

Want to sincerely thank you all for your wishes. But today is the day to remember Srideviji. To remember her for her brilliance and the magic she brought into our lives. All our love and wishes must be for her today. May she rest in peace. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 25, 2018

“Want to sincerely thank you all for your wishes. But today is the day to remember Srideviji. To remember her for her brilliance and the magic she brought into our lives. All our love and wishes must be for her today. May she rest in peace.” tweeted Shahid Kapoor. Sridevi featured in many blockbuster films like Judaai, Chandni, Chaalbaaz, Sadma, Lamhe, among many others. The icon was last seen in revenge-drama Mom in 2017.

