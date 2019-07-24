Shahid Kapoor featuring Kabir Singh grabbed headlines for various reasons. However, post-release of the film, the actor attracted a lot of eyeballs for the character's portrayal in the film. Keeping aside all the controversies, the movie is turned out to be Shahid Kapoor's career-best performance. Not just that, as per various reports, the actor has been roped in for a Telugu remake Jersey and the actor is demanding a huge amount. Any guesses? Read this article to know more on this.

Shahid Kapoor is basking success over his latest film titled Kabir Singh. The movie grabbed headlines for various reasons. From its kissing scene with Kiara Advani to showcasing toxic masculinity, the movie became the talk of the town.

However, this movie has definitely escalated Shahid Kapoor’ profession as the film is performing well at the box office. Undoubtedly, this movie has become Shahid Kapoor’s best career movie so far and the expectations from his next project are also leveling up.

As per reports, Shasha has been signed up for Telugu hit Jersey starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath. According to the reports, Shahid Kapoor had demanded Rs 40 crore for the film.

Reports have also claimed that Karan Johar received the rights for the remake. The movie is all set to roll out under his banner. However, this is another report claiming that Dil Raju and Allu Aravind will also be investing in this venture, under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Geeta Arts respectively.

After keeping a stoic silence over a portrayal of his character, in an interview to a leading daily Shahid Kapoor revealed the reason for not doing nay interview. He said he had not done an interview because he found everyone as aggressive. Though he thought it to be as healthy but didn’t want to attack anybody.

He didn’t want to come out to defend a film as he wanted to speak about a film as a film should be spoken about.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie is directed by Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

