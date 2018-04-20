If I get an opportunity to do a masala film, I’ll definitely do it. Why not? As long as it’s a good movie and has something to offer. I might not gravitate towards a mindless film. However, if I ever get the opportunity to be a part of one, I won’t be averse to it at all. What I would be averse to, though, is a pointless movie. No, it’s nothing like that. My brother has been an inspiration for me. He’s a fantastic actor who has always told me to do my work well. I don’t think he wants me to plan my career on the basis of what he’s done right, said Beyond the Clouds star Ishaan Khattar.

Newbie in Bollywood industry, Ishaan Khattar when asked about his elder brother Shahid Kapoor was quoted saying, “we are extremely close. I know he is highly protective of me and always there for me. We share a bond that any other brothers would share. He has great insight and perspective about things and it turns out to be correct, almost all the time. Which is why whenever there’s something we disagree about, he just says one thing, Vadda Kaun?”

I think I’m a decent dancer. My brother’s better than me. I would love to do such a film. But I don’t want to do a movie that uses dance as a saleable aspect or a formula. It should be called a dance film for a reason and made by someone who’s passionate about it and has a story to tell.

