Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor as per reports as hiked his fees after grand box office success of his latest movie Kabir Singh. Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor has hiked his fees to Rs 35 crore per film, an expected to become one of the highest paying actors in the Bollywood. He earlier charged Rs 30 crore a film. As per various reports, Salman Khan is said to charge Rs 60 crore per film while Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan will be receiving Rs 30-40 crore per film. Ranbir Kapoor is said to be charging Rs 30 crore.

Kabir Singh had been in headlines for quite a while post-release. While some praised the film, some widely criticised the film for promoting toxic masculinity, misogyny and projecting a violent act as an expression of love. However, Shahid’s family members are constantly defending the character of the film.

The film has already become Shahid’s biggest solo grosser and highest solo opener. Trade analysts have stated that the movie has done the lifetime business of Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan’s Simbaa. In the tweet, trade analyst mentioned that Kabir Singh is a lottery. Continues to surprise with solid trending on third Monday. Will cross lifetime biz of Simmba. the movie is also inching closer to Uri. On Friday it collected Rs 5.40 crore, Sat 7.51 crore, Sun 9.61 crore, Mon 4.25 crore. Total: ₹ 239.97 crore. India biz.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor’s latest upcoming film Kabir Singh was released. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie also features Kiara Advani. It is a remake of Telugu movie titled Arjun Reddy featuring Vijay Devrakonda. In Telugu cinema, the movie was a huge hit.

