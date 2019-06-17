In a recent interview, actor Shahid Kapoor talked about his future plans and said that he is unemployed and has no projects lined up after the release of Kabir Singh.

Shahid Kapoor unemployed: In an interview, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor talked about his career and future plans. Replying to a question about his plans after the release of his upcoming film Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor, with a big smile, said, he is unemployed right now because he doesn’t have any film. He added that he has too many things to do, even when he is not working, so there is always something to do. Shahid added that he is always keen to know what’s next because there is always something to do when there is nothing to do.

If the reports are to believed then Shahid Kapoor is likely to work in the biopic of Indian boxer Dingko Singh, the first and only Asian gold medallist boxer in the Bantamweight category. However, there is no official announcement from the makers and Shahid also did not mention anything about it.

This is a shocking revelation as actor Shahid Kapoor is known to be one of the best actors in Bollywood and has given some blockbuster movies like Utah Punjab and Padmavati.

In a recent interview with Deccan chronicles Tamil actor Vijay Deverakonda, who plays the title role in the original movie Arjun Reddy, on which Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming movie is based on was all praises for Shahid Kapoor and said “I have known Shahid to be a good actor since Ishq vishq and I am sure he has done an exceptional job in Kabir Singh too. I want the movie to be a massive blockbuster.”

Currently, the actor is busy with the promotions of the movie “Kabir Singh” which is a remake of the Tamil movie Arjun reddy. The movie is directed by Sandeep vanga and is based on the story of a house surgeon, Kabir Singh who takes a self-destructive path after his ex-lover played by Kaira Advani is forced to marry someone else.

The movie Kabir Singh is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and is set to hit the theatres on June 21, 2019.

