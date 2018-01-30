Ishaan Khatter, who will be making his big Bollywood debut in Majid Majidi's Indo-Iranian film Beyond the Clouds, in a recent interview said that his brother and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is like a teacher to him. Ishaan will also be featuring in Karan Johar forthcoming venture titled Dhadak which will be released in July this year.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter, who is making his debut with Majid Majidi’s Indo-Iranian film Beyond the Clouds, in a recent interview said that the Udta Punjab actor is like a teacher to him. Ishaan will also be featuring in Karan Johar forthcoming venture titled Dhadak which will be released in July this year. Shahid and Ishaan are sons of actress Neelima Azeem. The trailer of Beyond The Clouds, helmed by Majid Majidi, was launched on Monday.

On being asked about competing with Shahid, Ishaan told the press, “No, not at all. He is almost like a teacher; he is a paternal figure in my life. I learnt so much by watching him. I can’t possibly consider myself a competition to him. In fact, I would say we are a team,” media reported. Ishaan said that before signing Beyond The Clouds, he discussed the project with mother Neelima Azeem, Shahid and also filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing his Hindi film Dhadak. “Because I stay with my mom and spend most of my time with her so obviously I spoke to her. The first person after that I would go to would be my brother. I felt strongly about the film. I am doing another film with Karan Johar (Dhadak). At that time we were in talks about starting that film as my first film so I spoke to him (Karan) as well and he was gracious, he let me go ahead and do this film first. These were the first three people I spoke to,” he said.

Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak is an official remake of the hit-Marathi movie Sairat directed by Nagraj Manjule. The film is a co-production between Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and is scheduled to release on July 6, 2018. The premise of the film is based on how prevalent honour killings are in our country. The film was announced when the producer of the film, Karan Johar unveiled the poster of the movie on 15 November 2017.