Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been blessed with a boy child after Mira was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital earlier today. Despite his busy schedule, Shahid Kapoor has always been a hands-on parent. The actor shares an adorable bond with Misha and the photos of the two are proof.

The Couple announced the pregnancy a few months back posting a picture of their first child, Misha Kapoor and captioning it "big sister".

Recently, Shahid had said in an interview that despite his busy schedule, he wants to there for his second child. And, today his wish has come true. Despite his busy schedule, Shahid Kapoor has always been a hands-on parent. The actor shares an adorable bond with Misha and the photos of the two are proof.

Interestingly, the couple had an arranged marriage and the duo revealed that they fell in love with each other during Mira’s first pregnancy.

During the couple’s first pregnancy, it was an empathetic experience for Shahid as well, even though it was his wife who was in labour, he felt it too. “When she was in labour, I held my breath. At one point, I got dizzy and she whacked me and said, ‘Why are you getting dizzy? I’m doing all the work here,” the actor had revealed.

